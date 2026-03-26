The Biggest Question Jets Still Haven’t Answered After Free Agency

The New York Jets have been methodical so far this offseason as they attempt to turn this franchise around after a brutal 3-14 season.

New York has added pieces all over the place on defense and a new starting quarterback in Geno Smith. If the season were to start tomorrow, though, the Jets wouldn't be ready to roll. There are still major questions to sort out on the roster starting with who will be the team's top receiver behind Garrett Wilson?

Wilson is the obvious No. 1 for New York. He looked the part early on in 2025 as well, before having his season cut short. He only was able to play in seven games, but had 36 catches for 395 yards and four touchdowns. That's a very good pace, but again, he missed most of the season. The Jets needed guys to step up and the receiver room really didn't do so.

The Jets need to add one or two receivers

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wilson led the Jets with 395 yards in seven games. The second- and third-leading pass-catchers for New York weren't even wide receivers. Tight end Mason Taylor had the second-most receiving yards on the team at 369 in 13 games played. Breece Hall had the third-most with 350 yards in 16 games played. Adonai Mithcell had the second-most receiving yards by a Jets wide receiver in 2025 at 301, and he only played in eight games with the franchise. John Metchie III had the third-most at 256 and he played in seven games with the franchise.

Now, some of this can be attributed to the quarterback play, but these numbers are wild. So, while it's great that Smith is in town and that raises the floor for the franchise, clearly, they need more in the receiver room. Mitchell would be a very good No. 3 receiver for the team in 2026. Metchie is gone. Isaiah Williams is a good depth option, but shouldn't be more than the No. 4 receiver.

The Jets desperately need to add more firepower to this room because what if Wilson gets hurt again? The entire passing offense will stall out, even with Smith under center. Fortunately, the Jets have two picks in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft (No. 2 and No. 16). If one of the top receiver prospects in the draft class, like Jordyn Tyson or Makai Lemon, is available at No. 16, the Jets need to strike. They also arguably need a veteran as well. Even a veteran like Brandin Cooks would be worth a look, especially if the Jets draft a guy early. What the Jets need is someone, or multiple people, to come in and raise the floor. If the Jets can't solve this issue, then it's not going to really matter who is under center.