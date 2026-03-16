Geno Smith to Make Obscure NFL History With Jets

The New York Jets sorted out their quarterback question mark pretty quickly this offseason.

Before the 2025 season even came to an end, the chatter began pointing to various potential candidates for the franchise this offseason. A handful of guys were mentioned and the Jets didn't wait long to make a move as they acquired old friend Geno Smith from the Las Vegas Raiders. The Jets were decisive and agreed to terms on the deal with Las Vegas before the legal tampering period even came to an end.

Right now, the Jets' quarterback room has Smith, Justin Fields, Brady Cook and Bailey Zappe. SNY's Connor Hughes reported that New York will "add another quarterback" and mentioned a handful of options, including Carson Wentz, Cooper Rush, Andy Dalton and even Tyrod Taylor. Things very well could shift for the franchise in the quarterback room, but Smith certainly is in line to be the team's starter, at least right now.

The Jets brought Geno Smith back

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's been a long time since Smith has started a game for the Jets. His last start in New York was back in 2016. ESPN's Rich Cimini shared that if/when Smith makes his next start with the Jets it will set a new record for the longest time between starts for a guy with a single franchise.

"No. 4. Rare reunion: When a team gives up on a highly drafted quarterback, it almost always means the relationship is permanently kaput -- which makes Smith's return truly rare," Cimini wrote. "If Smith starts for the Jets, it will be the longest gap between starts with the team that drafted him by a quarterback selected in the first and second round, per Elias Sports. The current gap belongs to Boomer Esiason, who went five years between starts with the Cincinnati Bengals (1992-1997). Smith was a 2013 second-round pick who last started for the Jets in 2016."

Wild.

Smith was selected in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft by New York and spent the first four seasons of his 12-year career in town. Now, he's coming home and will try to turn things around for the franchise.