Jets QBs Still at Risk of Being Replaced on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft

The New York Jets made three selections on Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft. Two selections added skill-position targets—Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq and Indiana wideout Omar Cooper Jr.—for old-and-new quarterback Geno Smith.

Of course, Smith, who's turning 36 this season, isn't the team's long-term answer in the QB room. After a massive drop in production during his one-and-done season with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025, where he had minus-80.0 expected points added and a 58.2 passing grade from Pro Football Focus, the Jets are hoping that was an aberration and his 2024 efforts—career highs and franchise records for completions (407) and passing yards (4,320) on a 70-plus-percent completion rate—are what they traded low for.

If not, Gang Green doesn't have much of a backup plan.

Brady Cook, who struggled as a rookie last year, and Bailey Zappe, who signed an NFL Reserve/Future contract in January, have proven very little in the pros and entered the league with minimal expectations. Cook had a 28.6 overall PFF grade, while Zappe didn't play a single snap in 2025. There's not a single legitimate long-term, or even short-term, option under center in East Rutherford, NJ, right now.

That's not an acceptable game plan in Gotham. The second day of the draft, where the Jets will hold the 44th overall selection, could potentially fix this roster oversight.

Carson Beck, Garrett Nussmeier are among Jets' QB options at No. 44

The 2026 NFL Draft's opening round was light on QB picks, as only two rookie signal-callers were selected. To the surprise of no one, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Indiana's Fernando Mendoze with the first overall selection. Conversely, the Los Angeles Rams shocked the world when they seemingly reached for Alabama's Ty Simpson at No. 13.

With those names off the board, certain remaining quarterback prospects stick out as potential options for the Jets.

Miami quarterback Carson Beck (QB04) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Miami Hurricanes star Carson Beck would be a spectacular pick with the Jets' No. 44 overall pick in the second round. He's far from a slam-dunk franchise signal-caller, but Beck still showed promise with over 11,700 passing yards and 88 touchdown throws (to 32 interceptions) throughout his six-year collegiate run. He could be something special if he truly develops behind Smith in the next two seasons.

If Beck isn't available, LSU Tigers QB Garrett Nussmeier could be a potential diamond in the rough. Once upon a time, Nussmeier was one of the top 2026 draft prospects, but LSU's season went nowhere fast with head coach Brian Kelly being fired midway through the season, and a cyst on his spine pressed on a nerve and caused persistent oblique pain.

Fortunately, the situation won't impact his long-term future, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Last season wasn't anything to write home about, but it was only in 2024 when Nussmeier paced the SEC with 337 completions while throwing for 4,052 yards and 29 TDs.

A Garrett Nussmeier DOT for the first TD of the game 🔥



➡️ Watch now on ABC and the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/pofRQA6Z2O — ESPN (@espn) September 14, 2025

The Jets won't be on the board again until Round 4, though, meaning they might even consider "reaching" for another QB prospect if they aren't crazy about Beck or Nussmeier. Penn State's Drew Allar, Arkansas's Taylen Green and Clemson's Cade Klubnik could be up for debate if that's the case.

The Jets will have several draft options to consider if they want to improve their QB room. Their being one injury away from needing to start Cook or Zappe doesn't inspire confidence, making it clear that drafting a quarterback before Day 2 is over makes too much sense for New York to ignore.