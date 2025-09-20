Giants Quietly Cut Ex-Jets WR; Rapid Spiral Continues
The New York Jets seemingly had a Week 1 victory in their grasp against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Jets return man Xavier Gipson fumbled it away, both figuratively and literally. Gipson coughed up the football, leading to a Steelers score, late in the game.
Shortly after the game, head coach Aaron Glenn spoke to the killer error. The Jets would go on to cut ties with Gipson before Week 2.
"The Jets are releasing wide receiver and return man Xavier Gipson," John B of SB Nation wrote shortly after the Jets released Gipson. "It was somewhat surprising that Gipson made the initial 53-man roster to begin with. Many around the team figured he would be cut. However, he momentarily held onto a spot on the team and started 2025 as the return man.
Giants cut ex-Jet Xavier Gipson as his spiral continues
"It was short lived, however, as his costly fumble in the second half apparently has led the Jets to make a change. It is also worth noting that earlier in the game, Gipson appeared to put the ball on the ground when it appeared he had not been touched down. Marcelino McCrary-Ball smartly dove on the ball to ensure the Jets retained possession. It stands to reason that mental error by Gipson also factored into the decision."
The New York Giants jumped on the idea of adding Gipson, signing the former Jets receiver shortly after he was cut.
The 24-year-old didn't appear in Week 2 for the Giants, but it seemed like he might be able to carve out a role on the team in the future. However, before Week 3 could kick off for the Giants, the team opted to waive him, too.
It shouldn't come as a surprise that another team couldn't find a spot on the field for Gipson. His mental and physical errors hurt the Jets, and these kinds of mistakes don't go unnoticed. Now, the young playmaker is back on the open market.
For those in doubt, it seems clear that the Jets made the correct decision to cut ties with Gipson.
