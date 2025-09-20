Jets Country

Jets Quietly Add QB, Preseason Star To Roster For Week 3

The Jets made a few key roster moves ahead of the matchup with the Buccaneers...

Aug 17, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets helmets during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The New York Jets have been crushed with injuries this week. They're missing quarterback Justin Fields with a concussion and recently lost starting safety Tony Adams to a hip injury. In response, the Jets elevated Brady Cook and Dean Clark for Week 3.

Cook is set to play backup to veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor for the foreseeable future. Jets senior reporter Eric Allen recently discussed Cook's talent and ability ahead of the contest.

"One of 15 UDFAs to sign with the Jets on May 9, Cook (6-2, 215) completed 65.8% (25 of 38) of his passes in the preseason for 235 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT," Allen wrote. "He was added to the practice squad on Aug. 27. Cook, who went 26-12 as a starter at Missouri from 2022-24, threw for 8,591 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions while completing 64.6% of his passes. The St. Louis native also has a career 1,209 rushing yards. A team captain in 2024, he's the only player in Missouri football history with a pass, run, and catch of at least 75 yards."

Dean Clark may play a role for the Jets in Week 3

Aug 22, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (46) makes a catch chased by New York Jets safety Dean Clark (35) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images / Mark Smith-Imagn Images

Allen discussed Clark ahead of the game, too. With Adams on the sidelines, Clark could find himself on the field more often than anybody expected in Week 3.

"Clark (6-1, 206), who played three collegiate seasons at Kent State and two at Fresno State, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in May," Allen wrote. "During his college career, Clark totaled 303 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 18 pass defenses, and 5 interceptions in 58 games (42 starts). He also has special teams experience, where he took 680 snaps in college. Over three preseason games with the Green & White this summer, Clark totaled 9 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT, and 2 PDs."

In a perfect world for the Jets, neither of these fringe roster players will see any meaningful playing time this week, but New York isn't living in a perfect world.

The Jets are one Taylor injury away from turning the team over to Cook, but Clark is the one who could see time in the defensive back rotation without any injuries. There's a chance the Jets turn to him as a solid depth option throughout the game, especially if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers put together some long offensive drives.

Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

