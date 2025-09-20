Jets Quietly Add QB, Preseason Star To Roster For Week 3
The New York Jets have been crushed with injuries this week. They're missing quarterback Justin Fields with a concussion and recently lost starting safety Tony Adams to a hip injury. In response, the Jets elevated Brady Cook and Dean Clark for Week 3.
Cook is set to play backup to veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor for the foreseeable future. Jets senior reporter Eric Allen recently discussed Cook's talent and ability ahead of the contest.
"One of 15 UDFAs to sign with the Jets on May 9, Cook (6-2, 215) completed 65.8% (25 of 38) of his passes in the preseason for 235 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT," Allen wrote. "He was added to the practice squad on Aug. 27. Cook, who went 26-12 as a starter at Missouri from 2022-24, threw for 8,591 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions while completing 64.6% of his passes. The St. Louis native also has a career 1,209 rushing yards. A team captain in 2024, he's the only player in Missouri football history with a pass, run, and catch of at least 75 yards."
Dean Clark may play a role for the Jets in Week 3
Allen discussed Clark ahead of the game, too. With Adams on the sidelines, Clark could find himself on the field more often than anybody expected in Week 3.
"Clark (6-1, 206), who played three collegiate seasons at Kent State and two at Fresno State, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in May," Allen wrote. "During his college career, Clark totaled 303 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 18 pass defenses, and 5 interceptions in 58 games (42 starts). He also has special teams experience, where he took 680 snaps in college. Over three preseason games with the Green & White this summer, Clark totaled 9 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT, and 2 PDs."
In a perfect world for the Jets, neither of these fringe roster players will see any meaningful playing time this week, but New York isn't living in a perfect world.
The Jets are one Taylor injury away from turning the team over to Cook, but Clark is the one who could see time in the defensive back rotation without any injuries. There's a chance the Jets turn to him as a solid depth option throughout the game, especially if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers put together some long offensive drives.
More NFL: Jets Urged To Bench $44 Million Veteran In Favor Of Preseason Star