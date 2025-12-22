Good News From Jets, Saints Blowout

The New York Jets' losing streak extended to three games on Sunday afternoon.

New York faced off against the New Orleans Saints and ended up losing, 29-6. The first half was tight. At the end of two quarters, the Jets were down 9-6. The second half didn't go their way, though. New York didn't score in the second half and the Saints got seven points in the third quarter and then another 13 points in the fourth quarter. All in all, not what you want to see if you're a Jets fan.

But, there was a bit of good news on Sunday nonetheless. With the Jets' loss, their record dropped to 3-12 on the season with two games to go. The Tennessee Titans faced off against Patrick Mahomes-less Kansas City Chiefs and ended up winning, 26-9. With their win, the Titans' record improved to 3-12 on the season. That's tied with the Jets, but they have had a stronger strength of schedule against, so New York would be ahead of the Titans in the 2026 NFL Draft order if the season were to end today.

The Jets got some good news

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn during warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Before Sunday's contest, the Jets would've had the No. 5 pick in the draft. Now, the Jets have moved up to No. 4 with the Titans dropping to No. 5. Now, the only teams ahead of the Jets are the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, and Cleveland Browns. As of writing, the Raiders are still facing off against the Houston Texans in Week 16 action. If the Raiders were to win, they would improve their record to 3-12, tied with the Jets. If the Raiders lose, their record would be 2-13 with two games to go.

One thing that should give Jets fans hope is that the Giants and Raiders will face off next week. One of those two teams is significantly more likely than not to win a game next week.

New York has pieces in place, but needs a quarterback. Now, the Jets are one step closer to the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

