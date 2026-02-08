Former Jets Target Derek Carr Suddenly Makes Sense Again

It's going to be a long offseason of quarterback talk for the New York Jets after another season in which the team struggled at the most important position on the field.

Justin Fields struggled to move the ball down the field and New York eventually benched him in favor of Tyrod Taylor. The move did little to actually help the offense. Taylor was alright under center, but got hurt, which opened the starting job for undrafted rookie Brady Cook. He wasn't the answer either.

Now, the chatter has already begun about who could be the next option. A handful of names have been thrown out there, like Kyler Murray, Kirk Cousins and Mac Jones, among many others. The quarterback market isn't deep this offseason. There's no way to sugarcoat that fact at this point. The top pending free agent is an injured Daniel Jones. But the market got a bit of a wrench thrown into it on Sunday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported that there is at least a shot that Derek Carr could come out of retirement. If so, he would immediately become an intriguing trade candidate seeing how the New Orleans Saints are set at quarterback with young signal-caller Tyler Shough.

The Jets need a quarterback

Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks off the field after field after an injury during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"A few months ago, when asked about coming out of retirement, Derek Carr said he would 'never say never. Because I've learned that when I say never, it usually happens.' It just might happen," Rapoport, Garafolo and Pelissero wrote. "As quarterback injuries mounted this season and into the playoffs, teams conducted due diligence on Carr, trying to gather information as to whether the former Saints franchise passer would consider coming out of retirement, sources tell The Insiders.

"The Bengals, for instance, contacted Carr after Joe Burrow went down with his turf toe injury. That work continues, and an offseason of quarterback uncertainty -- with limited options in free agency, trades and the draft -- makes Carr a possible solution in the right situation."

If actually available, Carr arguably would immediately catapult to the top of the hypothetical list of fits for New York. Frank Reich just took over and he has specialized in pocket-passers, which Carr certainly has been throughout his career. The Saints have Carr's rights, but a deal likely wouldn't cost much with draft compensation. There was a time back before Aaron Rodgers came to town that Carr was a target for the franchise to the point that ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported back in 2023 that he was leaning towards New York over New Orleans and the Carolina Panthers.

If Carr really wants to play, the Jets could give him an opportunity to start right away in a system that should work well with his skill set.

