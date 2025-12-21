Jets' Nick Folk To Weigh NFL Future After Elite Season: Report

The New York Jets haven't had a great season, by any means, but there have been some bright spots.

For example, the Jets boast one of the best special teams in the entire league. After a few roller coaster seasons at kicker, Nick Folk has solidified the position. He has gone 25-of-26 on field goals (96.2 percent) and has 21-of-21 on extra points. The Jets are leading the league with the 96.2 percent field goal rate. New York is also tied atop the league in both kick return and punt return touchdowns. Also, Austin McNamara has been among the top punters in the league this season.

Despite troubles elsewhere, the Jets have quickly thrived on the special teams, but will Folk return next season? He signed a one-year, $2.875 million deal with the Jets ahead of the 2025 season. It would be nice to have him back, but as of now, it isn't guaranteed that he will play. ESPN's Rich Cimini reported on Sunday that Folk will speak it over with his family after the season about whether he will continue playing or not.

The Jets kicker is thriving

New York Jets place kicker Nick Folk (6) warms up during a week 14 football game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Atop the free agent list: Aside from Williams, their top pending free agents are Breece Hall, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Nick Folk," Cimini wrote. "Folk, 41, is having an excellent year, but he will talk it over with his family before deciding whether to continue his career. The Jets are interested in retaining Vera-Tucker, who hasn't played because of a torn triceps, but it's hard to gauge his market value because of his injury history."

This isn't overtly shocking. Folk is 41 years old at this point and is in his 18th season in the National Football League. If he does opt to continue his career into 2026, the Jets absolutely should oblige. He's on the older side, but he clearly still has plenty in the tank. He led the league in field goal percentage in 2023 and 2024 and is on his way to doing so again.

