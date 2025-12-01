How Jets Kicker Nick Folk Earned Extra $125K Vs. Falcons

The New York Jets had one of their best overall days of the 2025 National Football League season on Sunday.

New York welcomed the Atlanta Falcons to MetLife Stadium for a Week 13 showdown with tough weather conditions and questions for both teams, but was able to come out on top in a back-and-forth slugfest, 27-24.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Jets had a few big performances on the day, including an eight-catch, 108-yard breakout by receiver Adonai Mitchell. But the star of the day had to be Nick Folk. The 18-year veteran actually missed his first kick of the season, but went 2-for-3 overall on field goals, including a 56-yard game-winner as time expired.

What a day for Nick Folk

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets place kicker Nick Folk (6) reacts with teammates after making the game winning field goal against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Folk also went 3-for-3 on extra points as well. Overall, now Folk is 22-of-23 on field goals on the season and 18-of-18 on extra points.

Nailing a 56-yard game-winner in itself would be enough to warrant a good week for Folk, but there was more to that kick individually. The field goal was his 22nd of the season and based on his contract, that unlocks an extra $125,000, per Spotrac.

Based on his deal, Folk has five non-cumulative incentives. The 22 field goal mark was just the first. At 24 field goals, he'll unlock a $250,000 bonus. From there on, it's $375,000 at 27 field goals, $500,000 at 30 field goals, and $625,000 at 30-plus field goals if the Jets make the playoffs.

At this point, the playoffs aren't realistic. But everything else is for Folk.

New York struggled in the kicking game last year. That led to the reunion with Folk ahead of the 2025 season and New York couldn't have asked for much more. He's one of just three players on the roster over 30 years old. He's obviously the oldest on the team at 41 years old and yet he's been red-hot throughout the season. The Jets have had issues throughout the campaign, but the special teams have been phenomenal.

More NFL: Why Jets' Comeback Win Over Falcons Meant More To Aaron Glenn