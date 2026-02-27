Jets QB Buzz Growing Louder and Louder Around 4-Time Pro Bowler

The two biggest questions swirling around the New York Jets right now revolve around the No. 2 pick in the 2026 National Football League Draft and the quarterback position.

It's too early to know who New York will select with the No. 2 pick. It's clear that it won't be a quarterback, though. There isn't a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft worth selecting that high, outside of Fernando Mendoza. Arvell Reese, David Bailey and Caleb Downs are all guys who should be considered at No. 2.

Who can solve the team's second question, though? Will that be another year of Justin Fields? Will the Jets bring in another option? Only time will tell, but Yahoo Sports senior reporter Jori Epstein floated four-time Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins.

"Atlanta Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham confirmed Tuesday that the team would release Kirk Cousins on March 11 and 'we won’t re-sign Kirk.' Expect Cousins to interest suitors, be it the Minnesota Vikings looking to pair J.J. McCarthy with a veteran or the New York Jets and head coach Aaron Glenn whose multiyear future may not be guaranteed," Epstein wrote. "An assistant coach who faced Cousins this past season said Cousins looked better in 2025 than 2024, with more time removed from his 2023 Achilles tear. ...

The Jets have a quesstion to answer

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) passes the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"One reason the Jets might be interested? Cousins would immediately raise their floor, perhaps bridging the gap until a 2027 quarterback draft class deeper than this year’s helps New York’s ceiling. The Jets hired former Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich to coordinate their offense. Cousins’ strength at executing designed plays, getting teammates in and out of the huddle, reading coverages and identifying changes in protections could allow the Jets to maximize Reich’s scheme."

Once Cousins hits the open market, he immediately becomes the most intriguing short-term option for New York. The Jets and Cousins had a clear interest in one another a few years ago, before he ended up going elsewhere. So, there's at least a history with interest. The 37-year-old also fits Frank Reich's mold almost perfectly. He's tall and a pocket-passer who has put up some big-time numbers throughout his career.

His run in Atlanta was odd, to say the least. The Falcons gave him a long-term deal but then drafted Michael Penix Jr. Cousins wasn't fully healthy in 2024 and the Falcons benched him for Penix. Then, when Penix got hurt turned back to him in 2025. Cousins went 5-3 as the starter in 2025. He's someone who certainly could get the Jets through the 2026 season.