How Jets Rookie Malachi Moore Turned Opportunity Into $1M Bonus

The National Football League announced the Performance-Based Pay numbers from the 2025 season on Monday and the New York Jets were well-represented.

First and foremost, new Jets cornerback Nahshon Wright came in at No. 1 on the list and earned an extra just over $1.4 million, as shared on X by NFL executive Brian McCarthy.

"NFL players will receive more than $542 million in Performance-Based Pay for their performance during the 2025 season," McCarthy wrote. "The Performance-Based Pay program is a collectively bargained benefit that compensates all players based upon their playing time and salary levels. Top 25 here."

NFL players will receive more than $542 million in Performance-Based Pay for their performance during the 2025 season. The Performance-Based Pay program is a collectively bargained benefit that compensates all players based upon their playing time and salary levels. Top 25 here pic.twitter.com/1YkTTPD9RZ — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) March 16, 2026

The Jets rookie cashed in

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Jets safety Malachi Moore (27) reacts to a sack against New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (not pictured) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

That's a significant increase for Wright. He had a one-year deal with the Bears worth $1.1 million. He responded by hauling in five interceptions en route to this big payday.

Jets rookie safety Malachi Moore also cracked the top-25 list at No. 21. He earned an extra $1.042 million after playing in all 17 games for the Jets, including 14 starts. He was selected in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft but earned a significant role in camp and became an integral member of this defense right away. Overall, he finished the season with three passes defended, one forced fumble, 101 total tackles and held opposing quarterbacks to a 63 percent completion rate (29-of-46 passing). This is a big increase for Moore as well, who signed a four-year rookie deal worth just over $5 million in total after being drafted by New York.

The Performance-Based Pay program is a fund that gives players — especially those with low salaries and high playing time — a chance to earn extra.

"Under the Performance-Based Pay program, a fund is created and used as a supplemental form of player compensation based upon a comparison of playing time to salary," NFL.com's official account of the fund reads. "Players become eligible to receive a bonus distribution in any regular season in which they play at least one official down. In general, players with higher playtime percentages and lower salaries benefit most from the pool."

Both Moore and Wright are cashing in and they both earned it throughout the 2025 season. The Jets' secondary is certainly going to look a bit different in 2026, and both of these guys will play big roles.