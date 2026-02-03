Where Jets' OC Search Stands After Rollercoaster Week

The New York Jets no longer have an open defensive coordinator job, but the same can't be said about the offensive coordinator job.

What a twist a few weeks make, huh? The Jets fired Steve Wilks before the 2025 season came to an end and eventually hired Brian Duker to fill the role. There was a time when Wink Martindale appeared to be the favorite for the job, but things shifted. Now, Duker is coming in and head coach Aaron Glenn is expected to call the plays on defense.

The last few weeks have been surprising from a coaching standpoint for the Jets. New York has overhauled the coaching staff by moving on from Charles London, Eric Washington, Roosevelt Williams, Scott Turner, Aaron Curry and Alonso Escalante and even former offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand, although it initially seemed like he would be sticking around.

The Jets are looking to fill the opening

Nov 1, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach Frank Reich during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

The Jets have a handful of openings, starting with offensive coordinator. As of now, it appears as though there are three finalists. The Jets announced that Greg Roman and Darrell Bevell interviewed with the team in person on Monday. This came after ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted that the team was expected to have three finalists for the job. Frank Reich has been another name linked to the team, but he wasn't a part of the team's announcements on Monday. While this is the case, The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt reported on Tuesday that Reich was with the team in person on Tuesday.

"Frank Reich is in Florham Park today, per sources," Rosenblatt wrote. "I would expect the Jets OC search to wrap up pretty soon."

So, it does appear as though there are three finalists and they are Roman, Bevell and Reich. The Jets haven't announced a decision, as of writing. Before Engstrand was let go, Reich already was being talked about as a potential play caller for the team, so he should be viewed as the favorite, but the decision hasn't been made yet.

