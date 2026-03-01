Insider Believes Jets Could Bolster Defense With Chiefs Free Agent DB

The New York Jets have made a slew of moves over the last year to begin pushing the team and roster in the direction that head coach Aaron Glenn wants it to go in. Specifically, the Jets have been revamping their defense to push it in a different direction, considering Glenn is a defensive guy.

This began when the Jets opted to trade their best two defenders, Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner, at the trade deadline last season. Williams went to the Dallas Cowboys for a haul of draft capital and Mazi Smith. Gardner went to the Indianapolis Colts for multiple first rounders and Adonai Mitchell.

Last week, the Jets sent Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat.

The roster might not look as good as it did a year ago, but the team has a lot more draft capital, a lot more money to spend, and they fit Glenn's vision much better.

Now they could look to add on to the team rather than subtract from it.

Bryan Cook would be a huge addition to the Jets defense

ESPN's Jets insider Rich Cimini recently suggested the Jets could target Kansas City Chiefs free agent safety Bryan Cook to help bolster their defense this offseason.

"With approximately $90 million in cap room (they gained $11.8 million in the Johnson-for-Sweat swap), the Jets figure to be aggressive in free agency on the defensive side of the ball," Cimini wrote. "Among the players they're considering are safeties Bryan Cook (Kansas City Chiefs) and Nick Cross (Indianapolis Colts), linebacker Alex Anzalone (Lions) and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (Lions), among others, according to people familiar with their thinking.

"One name to watch is Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who reportedly is available for trade. New Jets defensive coordinator Brian Duker was the Dolphins' passing-game coordinator, so he's familiar with Fitzpatrick."

Cook would be a huge addition for the Jets. He's been a staple on the Chiefs roster for the last three years following a rookie year in which he only started one game.

Cook has been a part of two Super Bowl victories already. He has the playoff experience that most of the Jets roster lacks. He's a natural born leader with good athleticism and solid coverage skills.

At the worst, he would be a solid addition for cheaper than most of the top defensive backs. At best, Cook flourishes in Glenn's defense and becomes a star. Either way, he's worth a look in free agency.