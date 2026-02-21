Jets Getting Buzz as Top Free Agency Fit for Chiefs 27-Year-Old CB

The New York Jets have a lot of money to spend in free agency this offseason and they can't afford to be cheap with it.

First and foremost, the Jets need to find a franchise quarterback, but it seems unlikely they'll do so in free agency. With that in mind, they'll have plenty of money to build up the roster around a potential franchise quarterback. The Jets should be targeting wide receivers, a running back, and players across the entire defense.

PFF's Mason Cameron recently suggested the Jets would be the top landing spot for Kansas City Chiefs free agent cornerback Jaylen Watson this offseason.

Jaylen Watson would be a huge upgrade on the Jets defense

"The Jets are staring down the barrel of a defensive rebuild after trading away two franchise cornerstones: defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and cornerback Sauce Gardner," Cameron wrote. "The coverage unit is in particular need of investment after the team ranked 31st in PFF coverage grade (32.2) and last in the NFL in EPA per dropback allowed. A complete overhaul doesn’t happen overnight but, rather, piece by piece, and this signing would go a long way toward that improvement.

"Watson is a savvy cornerback with athletic traits to match, a combination that makes him formidable in press-man. His 76.2 man PFF coverage grade over the past two seasons ranks second among all cornerbacks with at least 100 snaps with man responsibilities. That would provide the Jets with a plug-and-play starter on the outside for head coach Aaron Glenn’s man-heavy coverage philosophy."

The Jets secondary was fine last year, but they didn't impact games much. Watson is a good playmaker, having recorded two sacks and two interceptions last season.

Watson is also a very good man coverage cornerback, which would bolster the Jet defense a lot. Having a player with elite man coverage ability come in to replace Sauce Gardner is the dream.

Considering the Jets have a defensive minded head coach, it would make a lot of sense for them to attack free agency with the defense in mind. That way they can add to the offense at the top of the NFL draft in the coming months. Either way, Watson is a very good fit for New York.

