Jets Ready to Spend With 2 Elite Lions Defenders on NY's Radar

The New York Jets have the financial means to make multiple splashes this offseason.

With free agency one week away from officially kicking off, the Jets are in a good position with the third-most salary cap space in the National Football League at just over $88 million. That's a lot of firepower and there are already early whispers out there about who could be targets for New York. ESPN's Rich Cimini mentioned Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, for example.

"No. 3. Get the checkbook ready: With approximately $90 million in cap room (they gained $11.8 million in the Johnson-for-Sweat swap), the Jets figure to be aggressive in free agency on the defensive side of the ball," Cimini wrote. "Among the players they're considering are safeties Bryan Cook (Kansas City Chiefs) and Nick Cross (Indianapolis Colts), linebacker Alex Anzalone (Lions) and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (Lions), among others, according to people familiar with their thinking.

The Jets need reinforcements on defense

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone celebrates a tackle against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"One name to watch is Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who reportedly is available for trade. New Jets defensive coordinator Brian Duker was the Dolphins' passing-game coordinator, so he's familiar with Fitzpatrick.'

This isn't the first time and likely won't be the last time Anzalone has been linked to New York. The Jets' pass rush is thin, to say the least, which is why Anzalone and Muhammad make sense in general. But more importantly, both have experience playing in Aaron Glenn's system. Glenn is taking over as the defensive play caller for New York. Getting in as many guys who know the system, and have had success in it, should be a priority.

Muhammad had a big-time 2025 season and racked up 11 sacks. Anzalone had 2 1/2 sacks in 2025 and plays a position of need for the Jets, especially with fellow linebacker Quincy Williams heading to free agency.

If New York could land either of these guys, it would be a good move. If the Jets could land both, they would be cooking. The Jets already brought in T'Vondre Sweat and have the No. 2 pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, on top of all of the salary cap space. There could be some serious firepower coming to town.