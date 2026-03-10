Instant Grades: Jets Land Geno Smith in Darren Mougey Masterclass

After weeks of rumors, we now know who the New York Jets' quarterback is going to be in 2026, barring some sort of surprise.

New York reportedly has agreed to terms on a trade to acquire Geno Smith and a seventh-round pick in exchange for a sixth-round pick. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the deal and also included a nugget that Smith's deal has been restructured to the point where the Raiders will front most of the bill and New York will pay just above the minimum.

"Trade: the Raiders are sending QB Geno Smith and a 2026 7th-round pick to the New York Jets in exchange for a 2026 6th-round pick, per ESPN sources," Schefter wrote. "Smith returns to the team for which he started his NFL career for in 2013.

"Before the trade was agreed to, Geno Smith agreed to restructure his contract. The Raiders still will pay the bulk of it, and the Jets will take on Smith’s contract at just over veteran minimum."

Let's break this down with instant grades for both teams.

The Jets are bringing Geno Smith home

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

New York Jets: A

This is a Darren Mougey masterclass. New York lands a starting-caliber quarterback who fits Frank Reich's offensive mold at just over the minimum for essentially just a sixth-round pick? Imagine how the fanbase would've reacted if the Jets had handed Malik Willis the three-year, $67.5 million deal he got from the Miami Dolphins and it didn't work out? This deal for Smith brings a legit bridge quarterback to town who can help the team win more games in 2026 at a minimal cost. It's a steal. Even in a bad year in 2025, he would've been an upgrade for the Jets' passing offense. He had 3,025 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.



Plus, getting this deal done now takes him off the market so another team can't swoop in and try to sign him in free agency.

Las Vegas Raiders: A-

The Raiders were going to move on from Smith anyway. The fact that they were even able to get minimal draft compensation in return is better than if they had just simply released him on Wednesday. All in all, a good deal for both parties.