Jets Linked to All American Linebacker at Pick No. 2 in NFL Draft

The New York Jets are in a rebuild, which is never a good place for an NFL team to be. But they have every ability in the world to turn their team around very quickly.

The Jets have plenty of money to spend in free agency, which means they should be able to land multiple impact players on the open market. They also have as much draft capital as any team in the league, which means their future should be as bright as ever.

But they can't afford to miss with the No. 2 pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

Jets insider Zack Rosenblatt recently suggested the Jets could use the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey. Considering that a majority of mock drafts have projected the Jets to select Ohio State edge rusher Arvell Reese, it would be a bit surprising if they went with Bailey, though that's not to say it would be a bad selection.

David Bailey would fit the Jets defense perfectly

Texas Tech's David Bailey goes through a drill as the Red Raiders practice ahead of the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, at the Womble Football Center. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"If the Jets are looking for someone with proven pass-rush production, two other prospects would be defensible picks at No. 2," Rosenblatt wrote. "Bailey was dominant on one of the nation’s best defenses in 2025, getting 14 1/2 sacks, 19 1/2 tackles for loss, 23 QB hits and three forced fumbles in 14 games. He tied for the national lead in sacks and led defensive players in pressures (81), and twice he had more than 10 pressures in a game."

Reese is typically mocked at No. 2 because of his potential, but if the Jets wanted a more polished edge rusher, it would be Bailey.

Bailey finished last season with 14 1/2 sacks and 19 1/2 tackles for loss. He was a one man wrecking crew each time he took the field, which is why he flew up draft boards throughout the season.

While Reese might have higher potential, that's not a knock on Bailey. Bailey could quickly develop into a Pro Bowler in the right situation, especially if he takes another big jump in development this offseason.

The Jets can't go wrong with either edge rusher.

