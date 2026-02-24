Intriguing College WR Tabbed Jets 'Dream Draft Target' In 2026 NFL Draft

The New York Jets have a lot of big decisions to make this offseason. They opted for an aggressive rebuild, led by the pair of trades at the trade deadline that sent Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner to contenders. In these deals, the Jets landed a haul of draft capital.

This puts the team in a very good position to build the roster from the ground up. Adding talent through the draft is the best way to sustain success over time. The Jets have two first rounders this year, as well as the top selection in Round 2. They have three first rounders next year, too.

But they can't afford to miss with any of these first-round picks if they want to get the team moving in the right direction.

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport recently suggested the Jets dream draft target would be USC wide receiver Makai Lemon in Round 1. Considering the Jets hold the No. 2 and No. 16 picks in the first round, it's safe to assume Lemon would fit much better at pick No. 16.

Makai Lemon would be a huge addition for the Jets

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) scores a touchdown against Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Josh Fussell (13) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"The New York Jets have holes all over the roster, including at quarterback," Davenport wrote. "But despite having a pair of first-round picks in 2026 (including No. 2 overall), their quarterback of the future likely won't be joining them until 2027. This is a ground-up rebuild that will take time."

At pick No. 2, the Jets will likely go defense with players like Arvell Reese, Caleb Downs, and David Bailey on the board. At pick No. 16 is where things could get a bit weird.

The Jets need a quarterback and could opt to reach on Ty Simpson. But that's exactly what it would be: A reach.

Instead, the Jets could go for a star playmaker like Lemon this year and opt to wait on a quarterback next year. Considering they have three first rounders in the 2027 NFL Draft, they will either land a pick high enough to select a quarterback, or they'll have the draft capital to trade up and land one.

Either way, landing Lemon at pick No. 16 would be the dream for the Jets. He would pair perfectly next to Garrett Wilson in Frank Reich's offense.

