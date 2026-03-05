NFL Mock Draft: Jets Add Game-Breaking WR With Pick No. 16

The New York Jets are one of the worst teams in the league, which sparked them to kick off a huge rebuild last year.

Though they were trying to win with Justin Fields at the helm, it wasn't working, so the team opted to bench Fields and trade away a few stars. Sauce Gardner was sent to the Indianapolis Colts for multiple first round picks and Adonai Mitchell. Quinnen Williams was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a couple draft picks and Mazi Smith.

Now the Jets will seemingly look to rebuild their roster from the ground up through the NFL draft. This offseason, they need to address positions like edge rusher, linebacker, safety, wide receiver, and cornerback. Fortunately, they have four selections in the first two rounds of the draft, so it should be much easier to get the rebuild started.

Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports recently put together a mock draft for the first round of the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. After projecting the Jets would select David Bailey with pick No. 2, Wilson predicted they would turn to offense and select USC wide receiver Makai Lemon with pick No. 16, acquired in the Gardner trade.

Makai Lemon is the perfect draft target at pick No. 16

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates with tight end Walker Lyons (85) after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"This would be an outstanding start to the draft for the Jets, who land edge rusher David Bailey at No. 2 and then find Lemon staring them in the face here. Lemon reminds me (and a lot of folks, it turns out) of Amon-Ra St. Brown, which is music to Garrett Wilson's ears," Wilson wrote.

Finding a wide receiver to pair next to Garrett Wilson should be one of the top priorities of the offseason. Lemon is a top five wide receiver in the draft class, with some analysts considering him top three and others favoring him over Jordyn Tyson and Carnell Tate.

At pick No. 16, Lemon feels like a steal.

He's a dynamic talent with the game-breaking ability to take any reception to the house. He's excellent after the catch and tough to tackle in space. Though he might not be the most physically imposing wide receiver, his strong hands and athleticism make up for it.

If the Jets can leave the first round with a star edge rusher at pick No. 2 and a wide receiver to play next to Wilson at pick No. 16, nobody should be complaining with the haul.