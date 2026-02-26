Jermaine Johnson 'Quietly Wanted Out' Before Jets-Titans Shocker

The New York Jets, led by head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey, are headed to a new era of football and they're looking to completely rebuild the roster.

Last season, the Jets traded Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams to the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys, respectively, at the NFL Trade Deadline last season. It didn't take them long to make another big move to cut ties with a player on their defense this offseason.

According to multiple reports, the Jets have agreed on a trade that will send edge rusher Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat. This deal reunites Johnson with Titans head coach Robert Saleh. Saleh coached Johnson in New York before attempting to trade for him last season when Saleh was with the San Francisco 49ers.

But it appears as though there were more things working to force Johnson out of New York. NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported that Johnson had quietly wanted out of New York for a while before the trade came to fruition.

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (11) passes the ball defended by New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

"Johnson has quietly wanted out of New York and targeted a reunion with Titans coach Robert Saleh as one of his preferred options. Jets find him a home while adding run-stuffing help," Fowler wrote in a post to Twitter/X on Thursday.

This is a bit of a shocking report, considering the Jets opted to hold onto Johnson at the trade deadline last season. If he would have wanted out so badly, the Jets could have taken a third round pick for him a few months ago.

Then again, the trade speculation could have been the beginning of the end of his time in New York. Trade rumors tend to have an impact on players more than they'd like to admit. Hearing that your team is trying to get rid of you could spark a player to want out of the situation.

Either way, this trade works for everybody. Saleh gets to reunite with his edge rusher. Johnson finds himself in a situation where the team believes in him and will use him to the best of his abilities. The Jets landed a run stuffing defense tackle who will perfectly fit their scheme. It's a win-win for everybody.