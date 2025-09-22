Jets' $120 Million Star Facing Backlash For Week 3 Meltdown

Jets Country

Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) catches pass defended boy New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) catches pass defended boy New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The New York Jets came into Week 3 with a 0-2 record after losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills to begin the season. With Justin Fields out for Week 3 after suffering a concussion, the Jets were heavy underdogs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New York battled back and forth with Tampa Bay before taking the lead on a tremendous blocked field goal from Will McDonald IV with minutes remaining. Unfortunately for the Jets, Baker Mayfield led the Buccaneers down the field for a game-winning field goal to steal the victory from Tyrod Taylor and the Jets.

Following the contest, Justin Fried of the Jet Press specifically called out cornerback Sauce Gardner. Fried called Gardner one of the bigger losers from the back-and-forth contest.

Sauce Gardner simply wasn't good enough in Week 3

Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) runs with the ball as New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) defends during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

"The Jets' other star defender wasn't so effective, however. Sauce Gardner statistically had one of the worst games of his NFL career in Week 3," Fried wrote. "Gardner was targeted five times, allowing three catches for 60 yards, and was flagged for a defensive pass interference penalty on a 3rd-and-29 play in the first half. The flag was questionable at best, but Gardner struggled regardless on Sunday.

"The Jets made Gardner the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history this summer, a well-deserved honor for one of the best players on the roster. This was not his proudest afternoon, though."

In the offseason, the Jets gave Gardner a $120 million deal to make him the highest-paid cornerback in the sport, but he certainly didn't live up to that bill on Sunday. Gardner was beaten for multiple catches, including a big play from Emeka Egbuka.

But the most crushing play from the contest was a defensive pass interference that was called on Gardner on a 3rd down and long play. Now, it was a bit of a ticky-tack call by the referees that likely should have gone uncalled, but it's still a horrible spot to put the team in.

At the end of the day, the Jets need better production from Gardner after giving him such a monstrous contract. The Buccaneers have a talented passing attack, but the Jets can't afford for their top corner to get beaten like he was in Week 3.

