Crushing Najee Harris Injury Could Lead To Jets-Chargers Trade
The Los Angeles Chargers are 3-0 on the season with victories over each of their AFC West rivals, including an opening week win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Los Angeles holds a commanding lead on the division, and it seems like the crown will be theirs to lose going forward.
But they were recently dealt a tough injury blow in Week 3. As Justin Herbert went to hand the ball off to free agent signing Najee Harris, Harris collapsed with a non-contact leg injury. There isn't a lot of optimism with the situation, but it's not safe to speculate on the injury.
Still, the Chargers may look to respond by swinging a trade for another talented running back. Los Angeles doesn't need to do this, as they have Omarion Hampton at running back, but Hampton might not be prepared to take over as the every-down back.
One player the Chargers could target is the New York Jets expiring running back Breece Hall.
Breece Hall is the perfect trade target for Chargers after Najee Harris injury
The Chargers need to go for it this season. The Chiefs are sputtering, and this is Los Angeles' chance to steal the division. A trade for Hall would help them do just that.
Hall has been mixed in trade rumors for months now, as the Jets seem unlikely to re-sign him after the season. With New York also sputtering to a 0-3 start, it could be increasingly likely that they opt to sell this year.
Hall is the top option to trade for multiple reasons. Although they haven't shown it this year, the Jets have two talented backs behind Hall. Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis would be solid options for New York to roll with if Hall suffered an injury, was traded, or left in free agency.
The trade would likely involve a fourth or fifth round pick, with other picks being moved to the Jets to make it work. There's a chance the Chargers throw in a young player who fits the Jets' needs, too. But the deal could work. The Chargers need a running back, and the Jets have one to trade.
