Jets $40 Million Experiment Expected to End After 9 Games

Are there any big changes on the horizon for the New York Jets?

Probably. After going 3-14 in 2025, the Jets have operated like a team that has needed to make changes. When the campaign came to a close, the Jets had to fill the then-open defensive coordinator spot after Steve Wilks was fired down the stretch. Quickly, the Jets had other holes to fill on the coaching staff after letting a few people go, including former offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand.

The coaching staff is in a good place right now on paper after the overhaul. The roster will come next. But who could be on the move? The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt called a potential release of quarterback Justin Fields "inevitable."

The Jets have a QB decision to make

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) throws a pass against the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

"No. 6. Who will be released for cap savings? There’s really only one cut that feels inevitable, a rarity for any offseason: quarterback Justin Fields," Rosenblatt wrote. "If the Jets release him before June 1, they’ll only save $1 million and carry a $22 million dead cap penalty — in addition to the $35 million dead cap they’re already carrying for Aaron Rodgers. If they designate Fields a post-June 1 cut, the Jets would save $10 million and spread the dead cap over two years."

Fields signed a two-year, $40 million deal with the Jets last offseason after the franchise opted to move on from Aaron Rodgers. Unfortunately, that led to just nine starts with the team before being benched. Fields didn't have his best season by a long shot, but the team in general struggled. For example, the Jets went 2-7 with Fields under center as the starter, 1-3 with Tyrod Taylor and 0-4 with Brady Cook.

Clearly, the Jets had a tough year in general. But there's a new offensive coordinator running the offense in Frank Reich and if the Jets want to turn this thing around, they'll need to get the quarterback room right. Right now, it sounds like the answer may not be Fields.

