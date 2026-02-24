Jets Have Big Plans for Garrett Wilson for 2026 Season

Over the next few months, there's going to be plenty of chatter about guys the New York Jets could bring to town or move on from.

Let's take a quick break from that, though. There are pieces on the roster that fans should be excited about right now starting with wide receiver Garrett Wilson. The 25-year-old only was able to play in seven games in 2025 due to a knee injury. That's obviously not great. But even in a struggling offense, he was on a historic pace before getting hurt. Wilson racked up 36 catches for 395 yards and four touchdowns in his first six games before initially getting hurt. That's a pace of 102 catches, 1,119 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns across 17 games. Imagine what he could've looked like if he was able to stay healthy and the offense was working in general?



Now, the Jets have a new offensive coordinator in town in Frank Reich, who has had plenty of success throughout his NFL career. One thing that should get the fanbase excited is the fact that while profiling Reich, The Athletic's Dan Pompei noted that Reich is already looking to get Wilson even more involved in the offense, including lining him up at the X, F and Z spots.

The Jets WR has a big year ahead

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) warms up during an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"On gray February days, Reich meets with offensive assistants at One Jets Drive," Pompei wrote. "Together, they envision a system that will take the best of what he has done and blend it with the best of what they have done. There will also be fresh concepts like more passing off wide zone, he says, but that probably will depend on which quarterback the Jets settle on.

"Calling plays turns him on. He gave up play-calling with the Panthers for three games but went back to doing it when the offense was struggling. He also called plays as head coach of the Colts and as offensive coordinator of the Chargers. He even called plays for Kelly on critical downs in the K-Gun no-huddle for the Bills. He plans to dial up wide receiver Garrett Wilson’s number frequently. Reich says he’s looking for ways to get him lined up at X, F and Z, depending on the formation and play concept. 'This,' he says, 'is my sweet spot.'"

Wilson is the guy to build around on offense. The offensive line is already in a better place than it was in, thanks in large part to selecting Armand Membou in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Mason Taylor looked like a No. 1 tight end when healthy in 2025 as well.

If the Jets can find a way to keep Breece Hall and add another receiver option, they will be cooking. The offense starts with Wilson. It's obviously early, but it sounds like he's going to have a massive role in 2026. If you play Fantasy Football, keep an eye on him, for sure.

