Jets QB Search: Carson Wentz Reportedly Frank Reich’s Preferred Choice

The New York Jets are looking for a bridge quarterback for the 2026 NFL season, not a long-term franchise savior.

Things didn't go as planned for both the Jets and Justin Fields when the two sides agreed to a two-year, $40 million deal in free agency last offseason. Fields, who was once considered a potential long-term option, struggled significantly and is expected to be released at some point this offseason. But which quarterback will the Jets bring in to lead the new offense?

Could it be Carson Wentz? Wentz is reportedly the "preferred option" of Frank Reich, who was hired as New York's offensive coordinator this offseason, according to SNY's Connor Hughes.

Carson Wentz could be the Jets' QB1

Oct 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"Wentz, two sources told SNY, is believed to be Reich’s preferred option," Hughes wrote. "The two have a longstanding relationship dating back to Reich’s time as Wentz’s offensive coordinator in Philadelphia from 2016-17. Wentz’s best season came under Reich in Year 2, when he went 11-2 and threw for 3,296 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. An MVP frontrunner, Wentz tore his ACL against the Rams in Week 13."

Reich was hired as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, and in 2021, they traded for Wentz to be the team’s quarterback. However, as Hughes mentioned, things didn’t go as planned, and there was a belief that the relationship between Wentz and Reich had “soured.” Two sources confirmed to Hughes that it wasn’t a fractured relationship between the player and coach, but rather between the player and the ownership.

"No one loves Wentz more than Frank," a source told Hughes.

Wentz, 33, started five games with the Minnesota Vikings in 2025, posting a 2-3 record. He completed 65.1% of his passes for 1,216 yards and six passing touchdowns before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.

The veteran quarterback is expected to be fully healthy heading into the 2026 season and would be a cost-effective and logical addition to the Jets. New York, despite having over $75 million in available cap space, might be seeking to save money at quarterback to strengthen other aspects of its offense and continue building its defense.

Reich and Wentz once shared success in Philadelphia. Now, as the Jets aim to repair an offense that underperformed in 2025, Reich has the chance to bring a former player to New York, offering the quarterback another opportunity.