Jets Get Concerning Update in Potential Pursuit of 49ers QB Mac Jones

The New York Jets have one of the worst quarterback situations in recent memory right now and there aren't many options in free agency or on the trade block this offseason.

The Justin Fields experiment was a disaster for the Jets. Fields was one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the league over the last few seasons, but the Jets still gave him a $40 million deal. They'll likely cut ties with Fields this offseason.

There aren't any options worth selecting at pick No. 2 in the NFL draft, assuming Fernando Mendoza goes to the Las Vegas Raiders at pick No. 1.

There's been some buzz connecting the Jets to San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback Mac Jones, which could be the dream addition.

Jets might not be able to land Mac Jones after all

But it doesn't seem like the 49ers and their coaching staff is going to want to part ways with the former first round pick.

“You also listen to people with trade offers, but we’re also not into getting rid of good football players. So I would be very surprised if Mac wasn’t around us next year," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said when asked about the team trading Jones in the offseason.

Shanahan's update isn't the final decision for the 49ers, as things could quickly change over the course of the next few months, but it's certainly a concerning update for the Jets.

Jones likely isn't untouchable on the trade market, but the Jets shouldn't overpay for him in a trade. He flashed a lot of starting potential last season, but it shouldn't be worth much more than a mid round pick or two.

The Jets could pivot to a quarterback like Ty Simpson or Trinidad Chambliss in the NFL draft. They could also target a player like Kyler Murray on the trade market. Malik Willis could make sense as a free agent option, too.

Either way, the Jets are going to need to figure out their quarterback position in the coming weeks, and it might be difficult to pull Jones from San Francisco.

