Jets’ Aaron Glenn–Frank Reich Reunion 30 Years in Making

We now know for sure who will be running the New York Jets' offense in 2026.

After a few weeks of rumors, the Jets officially announced the signing of veteran coach Frank Reich as the team's new offensive coordinator.

"The Jets have hired Frank Reich to be their offensive coordinator," the Jets announced. "... Reich, 64, interviewed with the Jets last week and had an in-person interview on Tuesday. Most recently an adviser with Stanford University football, Reich was the Cardinal's interim head coach during the 2025 season and led the team to its most wins since 2020.

Nov 9, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich watches his team play against the Chicago Bears in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

"Reich has 16 years of NFL coaching experience and was the head coach of the Carolina Panthers in 2023. Prior to Carolina, Reich had a five-year stint as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts (2018-22). During his time Indy, the Colts compiled a 40-33-1 mark in the regular season and made postseason trips in 2018 and 2020."

This isn't Reich's first time with the Jets. He played 13 seasons in the National Football League, including one campaign with the Jets in 1996. That year, Reich played in 10 games, including seven starts, and had 15 touchdown passes and 16 interceptions while the Jets went 1-6 in games he started. Overall, the Jets went 1-15 that year. Not the best season for the Jets, to say the least.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was also a member of that team. It was his third season in the National Football League and he had four interceptions, two forced fumbles and 44 total tackles. When the Jets hired Glenn last offseason, much was made about his experience playing in New York and his passion for the franchise. Now, the Jets are bringing back another familiar face to help try to pull the franchise out of the rut it is in. A reunion 30 years in the making and hopefully one that will lead to some wins.

