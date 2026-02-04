Jets Fallout as Frank Reich Takes Over as Offensive Coordinator

The New York Jets have landed their next offensive coordinator.

It took a few weeks of rumors and interviews, but the Jets announced on Wednesday that the team is turning to veteran coach Frank Reich as the team's next offensive coordinator.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"The Jets have hired Frank Reich to be their offensive coordinator," the Jets announced. " ... Reich, 64, interviewed with the Jets last week and had an in-person interview on Tuesday. Most recently an adviser with Stanford University football, Reich was the Cardinal's interim head coach during the 2025 season and led the team to its most wins since 2020.

The Jets have their next offensive coordinator

Oct 25, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Stanford Cardinal interim head coach Frank Reich watches from the sideline against the Miami Hurricanes during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"Reich has 16 years of NFL coaching experience and was the head coach of the Carolina Panthers in 2023. Prior to Carolina, Reich had a five-year stint as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts (2018-22). During his time Indy, the Colts compiled a 40-33-1 mark in the regular season and made postseason trips in 2018 and 2020. As the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016-17, Reich helped lead the team to a Super Bowl LII victory while working both with Carson Wentz and Nick Foles."

It's an interesting move for a team that needed change. Let's dive into the fallout for the franchise.

Aaron Glenn's Message

With the announcement of Reich's hiring, the Jets head coach shared a statement:



"Frank has a rare combination of experience, creativity, and calm under pressure," Glenn said. "He's lived this game from every angle — as a quarterback in this league and as a coach who's led offenses at the highest level. He is unique in his ability to see the game for what it is right now and adapt when appropriate. Frank understands offense and how to utilize the strengths of players. I am looking forward to how he will help this team have success."

Frank Reich's Experience

Reich has been around the block, to say the least. He began his NFL coaching career as a coaching intern in 2006 with the Indianapolis Colts after a 13-year playing career as a quarterback in the league. From a coaching perspective, he has been in various roles. From 2006 through 2011, he went from the Cols' coaching intern to offensive coaching staff assistant, quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach. He was the Arizona Cardinals' receivers coach in 2012. Then, he joined the then-San Diego Chargers as a quarterbacks coach and then was promoted to offensive coordinator.



He was the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017 and won a Super Bowl before becoming the head coach of the Colts from 2018 through 2022. He was the head coach of the Carolina Panthers in 2023 and then has been with Stanford in various roles since 2025.

What Reich Brings To The Table

For Reich, he has vast coaching and playing experience and is known as someone who works well with quarterbacks. He also played for the Jets once upon a time and was even teammates with Glenn.

What The Role Looks Like

The dust hasn't settled yet, but as the Jets moved on from Tanner Engstrand, reports surfaced that the Jets were looking for someone to come in and take ownership of the offense. Glenn is expected to call plays defensively. Whoever came in as the offensive coordinator was expected to take a big piece of the pie and that job is now Reich's.

More NFL: Jets Face Bigger Problems Than Just Quarterback