Aaron Glenn Sends Strong Message on Jets' New Offensive Coordinator

The New York Jets had a disastrous offense last season, and it's resulted in them looking for change heading into the coming season. They moved on from their previous offensive coordinator and began looking for new options.

Head coach Aaron Glenn was reportedly looking for a veteran play caller who could take over as the main brain behind the team's offensive unit. Glenn is a defensive mind who could make an impact with the team's defense.

On Wednesday, the Jets announced they had hired former veteran head coach Frank Reich to be the Jets new offensive coordinator. With this move, Glenn had some high praise for the veteran coach.

Frank Reich reuniting with Aaron Glenn is best for the Jets

Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach Frank Reich with an official in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"Frank has a rare combination of experience, creativity, and calm under pressure," Coach Glenn said. "He's lived this game from every angle — as a quarterback in this league and as a coach who's led offenses at the highest level. He is unique in his ability to see the game for what it is right now and adapt when appropriate. Frank understands offense and how to utilize the strengths of players. I am looking forward to how he will help this team have success."

With Glenn looking for an offensive mind to take over control of the team's offense, they couldn't have landed a better option in this off-season's coaching market.

Glenn and Reich once played together with the Jets as teammates. Now they'll join forces on a coaching staff that's trying to turn the team around. And Reich won't have it easy with the offense.

The Jets don't currently have a starting caliber quarterback on offense. Their starting running back, Breece Hall, is a free agent. The wide receiver unit is largely depleted aside from Garrett Wilson.

Reich's head coaching career didn't end on a high note in the NFL. After spending five years with the Indianapolis Colts, Reich was fired in 2022. He lasted only half the season with the Carolina Panthers in 2023 before being fired.

Now the veteran coach will be able to focus on offense, which is his specialty.

