Jets' Aaron Glenn Gets Real About Viral Sideline Moment
The New York Jets hired Aaron Glenn this past offseason to be the team's head coach because of everything that he brings to the table.
He's obviously a great football mind. Look at what he and the Detroit Lions did over the last few years. Glenn was the defensive coordinator for the Lions as they rebuilt and turned into one of the NFL's best overall teams. He was rewarded with the head coaching job for the Jets. But, what sets him a part isn't just his coaching knowledge. This is a guy that is passionate about the New York Jets. There's no way around that.
He began his NFL career with the Jets and spent the first eight seasons of his career in New York. He became a Pro Bowler and a veteran throughout his run in New York before going off and playing elsewhere over the final few seasons of his career. But, the Jets were clearly always a part of him. When his playing career ended, his first job back in the NFL was with the Jets as a personnel scout after a brief time with the Houston Stallions.
Throughout his press conferences since his hiring, Glenn has showed over and over again his passion for this team and how he's hear to change the culture and get back on track. Unsurprisingly, through three weeks, we've already seen some outbursts of emotion from Glenn -- both negative and positive.
He went viral over the last few days after a clip of him on the sidelines popped up after Will McDonald IV scored a touchdown after blocking a kick.
Glenn was asked about the viral moment and didn't hold back and talked about staying true to himself on the sidelines, as transcribed by The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.
The New York Jets have a passionate head coach in Aaron Glenn
"I'm going to always be me," Glenn said. "These guys need someone who's going to show they believe in them. That he's proud when they make plays. If I didn't do that, my wife and kids would've said: what's going on with you? I'm never going to be fake. I'm always going to be me. I'm glad people could see my authentic self."
The Jets are obviously 0-3, but there's a different vibe around this team than at this point last year, for sure.