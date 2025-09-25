ESPN Insiders Shut Down Potential Jets Shakeup
One thing that is always going to happen throughout any National Football League season is that there is going to be some wild speculation.
There's always going to be takes out there and predictions and suggestions and everything of that nature. The fact that the in the NFL each team has one game a week helps add fuel to the fire. Overreactions are commonplace because people have a whole week usually to talk about a performance before the next one. Take the New York Jets, for example. After Week 1, all of the buzz was positive despite a loss. The Jets lost but across the NFL media world it seemed like the Jets found a long-term quarterback answer in Justin Fields. Then, he struggled Week 2 and got hurt and all of a sudden the sky is falling.
The Jets are 0-3 heading into a matchup with the Miami Dolphins. New York has been one of the most talked about teams in the NFL this week. A lot of that has centered around Fields and his job status, but that's not all. Because the team is winless, unfounded trade speculation also has popped up about Breece Hall again. People around the NFL world love to talk about fits for potential trades, although the Jets themselves haven't made it sound at all like Hall is being moved. This was the case throughout the offseason and is still the case now.
The New York Jets aren't going to make sweeping changes yet
All in all, it has been a tough start to the season, but don't expect anything crazy to happen. For example, ESPN insiders shared a column highlighting what needs to change for the winless teams around the league and what has gone right -- or wrong. When talking about the Jets, they specifically said changes aren't coming soon.
"How we got here: The inability to close games -- two losses in which they squandered a lead in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter," ESPN said. "That makes five such games since the start of the 2024 season, two more than any other team. Glenn likes to say, 'This isn't the Same Old Jets,' but it feels like the Same Old Script. It won't change until the defense plays up to its reputation...
"Could changes come soon? Nope. This is Year 1 of the Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey regime, and they will get plenty of time to turn it around. What about QB Justin Fields, who sat out last week with a concussion? Follow the money. The Jets gave him a $30 million guarantee, so Glenn won't have a quick hook."
With that being said, if you see chatter about Fields being benched or massive trades on the horizon, keep scrolling.
