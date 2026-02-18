Jets' Perfect 1st Round Wide Receiver Scenario, Per Draft Expert

The beauty and the pain of the New York Jets' situation heading into this offseason is that almost no positions are locked up, especially on offense.

New York can feel good about Garrett Wilson at wide receiver, Mason Taylor at tight end, and young tackles Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou. Between free agency and the draft, they could stand to upgrade just about everywhere else.

Finding a running mate for Wilson is crucial, but it's unlikely the Jets will take a wideout with the No. 2 overall pick in April. Fortunately, they also have the No. 16 pick, and it's there that many experts seem to think they'll target the wideout position.

Jets' ideal scenario: Jordyn Tyson?

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Longtime NFL draft analyst Matt Miller of ESPN was recently asked in a New York Post piece which receivers he thought the Jets could target at No. 16. He indicated that the optimal realistic scenario was Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson still being on the board when New York's name is called.

“Jordyn Tyson, that’s probably the low end of where he can go. He might be in play there. Then, you kind of get into that next group of KC Concepcion from Texas A&M, who unfortunately is built a lot like Garrett Wilson. Denzel Boston from Washington would be in that mix as well. I think it’s a little early for any of the other guys.”

Tyson tallied 1,812 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in 21 games over the past two seasons for the Sun Devils. He's a 6-foot-2, 200-pounder who won't wow you with blazing speed, but has the combination of route-running ability and contested catch toughness that the Jets are sorely missing from a No. 2 wideout.

Maybe it will be a moot point, because as Miller hinted, Tyson could be off the board when the Jets make their second selection. But Tyson is a name to circle for Jets fans interested in how their team will build out its offense as it continues to wait for a franchise quarterback to fall in its lap.

