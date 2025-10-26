Jets' All-Pro Superstar Getting Buzz As Trade Target For Chargers
The New York Jets have been one of the worst teams in the league this year. Going into Week 8, they were the only winless team in the league, which has resulted in a lot of speculation that they could be sellers at the trade deadline.
There have been some reports emerging that the Jets are listening to offers for a lot of their top players, including superstar defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.
Williams is one of the best players on the team, but the Jets could net a huge haul for him on the open market. Richie Whitt of Los Angeles Chargers OnSi recently urged the Chargers to pursue a blockbuster trade for Williams this year.
Jets' Quinnen Williams gaining steam as potential trade chip
"The Chargers got defensive leader Khalil Mack back recently and almost made a trade with the Baltimore Ravens to acquire edge-rusher Odafe Oweh. But defensive coordinator Jesse Minter's group could use some run-stuffing support," Whitt wrote. "Enter the Jets. Already rumored to be ready to move running back Breece Hall, there are now reports that the 0-7 Jets - the NFL's only winless team - might be willing to trade another elite piece in Quinnen Williams."
Williams is one of the best interior defensive linemen in football. Adding him to the Chargers' defense would be a huge upgrade at a position of need. Not only is Williams a stout run defender, but he's an excellent pass rusher. The Chargers need a presence like his in the middle of the defense.
"Williams has made three consecutive Pro Bowls and had a 12-sack season in 2022. He's only 27 and is under contract through 2027 on a huge $96 million contract. Hence, the 'massive' asking price," Whitt wrote. "Through seven weeks, he has one sack and 31 tackles with seven tackles for loss. The Chargers' run defense is ranked 17th in the league, and they've given up the second-most rushing touchdowns at 10."
The Jets shouldn't be eager to trade Williams, which seems to be the case. But listening to offers could be smart in case a team is willing to overpay in a huge way. The Jets would be better off holding onto their superstar unless the Chargers are willing to pay the "massive" price.
