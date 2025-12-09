Jets’ Takeaway Problem Looks Even Worse After Wild Eagles Play

One surprising topic of conversation around the New York Jets this offseason has centered on the idea of takeaways.

New York has a solid defense. The Jets have playmakers all over the place on defense and yet they have not been able to cause turnovers. This isn't something that changed after the team traded Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams away. This was a topic hanging around the team before the trade deadline and since it passed. New York has allowed 25.6 points per game in five games since the trade deadline. This is actually slightly better than before the deadline when the Jets gave up 27.6 points per game across their first eight games.

The Jets haven't been forcing turnovers either way, though. Right now, the Jets are in last place in the league with just two takeaways this season. In comparison, the New York Giants and Washington Commanders are next on the list, both with seven takeaways. So, the next closest teams to the Jets have over triple the amount of takeaways as New York.

The Jets have had an odd season with takeaways

You can't necessarily plan for takeaways. You can put yourself in a position to play good defense -- which the Jets have of late -- but a lot of turnovers are based on luck and timing. One example of this was seen in Monday night's matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Chargers.

There was a single play that gave the Chargers the same amount of takeaways as the Jets have had all season. You didn't read that wrong. In the second quarter of Monday's tilt, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw an interception to the Chargers' defense. On the return, the ball popped out and was recovered by Hurts. As he ran, the ball was knocked out again and recovered by the Chargers. That's an interception and a fumble recovery on the same play by the Chargers.

Two takeaways. The same amount the Jets' defense has forced all season. The Chargers didn't stop there. Hurts threw four picks and had the one fumble. So, the Chargers had significantly more takeaways in the one game than the Jets have had all season.

If the Jets could force more turnovers, it would obviously make things easier. But alas, here we are.

