Jets Beat Patriots In Cornerback Sweepstakes
The New York Jets officially made a move on Tuesday.
New York announced the acquisition of cornerback Jarvis Brownlee and a seventh-round pick in a trade with the Tennessee Titans that saw the Jets send a sixth-round pick to Tennessee.
"The Jets have acquired CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and a 2026 seventh-round pick from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick," Jets team reporter Eric Allen said. "Brownlee (5-10, 194), a fifth-round pick of the Titans (No. 146 overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft, started 14 games for Tennessee as a rookie and totaled 75 tackles, 9 PDs, 7 TFL, 1 INT and 1 FR. He started the Titans' first two games this season, registering 17 tackles, 2 TFL and 1 PD. After not practicing last Friday due to an ankle injury, Brownlee was inactive for the Titans' 41-20 loss to the Colts in Week 3.
The New York Jets won a bidding war for the young CB
"Brownlee will reunite with Jets DB coach/pass game coordinator Chris Harris, who served as the Tennessee's defensive pass game coordinator/CB coach last season. In five college seasons at Florida State (2019-21) and Louisville (2022-23), Brownlee appeared in 48 games with 37 starts and recorded 174 tackles, 28 PDs, 7.5 TFL and 6 INTs."
Brownlee is just 24 years old and has starting experience already under his belt. He played in 17 games last year for the Titans as a rookie and started 14 games. This year, he has played in two games so far and has started both.
Now, he joins the Jets after New York reportedly beat out one of its biggest rivals for him: the New England Patriots. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the news.
"The Patriots also called Tennessee on CB Jarvis Brownlee, before he was ultimately dealt to the Jets, a source says," Schultz said.
So the Jets didn't just like Brownlee, they liked him enough to beat out one of their AFC East rivals for him. That at least can be considered a sign that the Jets really wanted to add a corner.
