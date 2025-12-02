Jets’ Latest Depth Signing Should Help Cornerback Room

The New York Jets added a bit more depth to the cornerback room on Tuesday.

New York announced the signing of four-year veteran cornerback Samuel Womack to the practice squad and the release of wide receiver Brandon Smith.

"The Jets made two practice squad transactions Tuesday, signing CB Samuel Womack and releasing WR Brandon Smith," Jets team reporter Eric Allen shared. "Womack (5-10, 189 pounds) appeared in five games with the Tennessee Titans this season and had 4 tackles and 1 PD. With the Colts in 2024, Womack played in 17 games and made eight starts, totaling 36 tackles, 2 INTs and 9 PDs. A fifth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft, Womack, a Toledo product, appeared in 23 regular season games for the 49ers in 2022-23 and collected 18 defensive tackles (14 solo), 1 TFL, 2 PDs, 1 INT, 1 FF, 1 FR and added 8 special teams stops.

The Jets made another move

Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins (81) is stopped by Tennessee Titans cornerback Samuel Womack (35) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"In three postseason contests with the 49ers, he tallied 3 solo tackles and 2 special teams tackles. Smith (6-1, 218), who rejoined the practice squad on Oct. 25, appeared in two games this season. He spent the past two seasons on the Jets' P-squad and was signed to the active roster ahead of Week 8, playing 8 offensive snaps in the Green & White's win against Cincinnati. Smith also appeared in the Jets' Week 6 loss to the Broncos."

Womack is a 26-year-old former fifth-round pick. He was selected with the No. 172 overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers back in 2022. Womack has 45 games of NFL experience under his belt with the 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, and Tennessee Titans, including 10 starts. In 2024, he played in all 17 games for the Colts, including eight starts, and had two interceptions, nine passes defended, 36 total tackles, and held opposing quarterbacks to a 60 percent completion rate on 55 targets in coverage.

He hasn't gotten the same action this season. He played in five games as a member of the Titans.

At 26 years old, he fits what the Jets are doing. The Jets have just three players on the active roster over 30 years old. New York has been rolling the dice on young guys all season, like Jarvis Brownlee, John Metchie III, and Adonai Mitchell. Womack is someone with starting experience who can be a solid depth piece at a position of need. The Jets traded Sauce Gardner and Michael Carter II away. Womack is someone worth giving a look, at least.

