Jets' Breece Hall Perfectly Lined Up For New 4-Year, $50 Million Deal

The New York Jets were clearly the most aggressive team in football at the trade deadline last season, but it wasn't in the way that many fans wanted it to be.

Rather than adding assets and making a Super Bowl push like other teams, the Jets opted to trade Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams for a haul of draft picks. They also reportedly entertained the idea of trading Breece Hall, but no deal ever came to fruition.

Now Hall is headed for free agency this offseason and he could look to sign a massive new deal with the Jets or a contending team.

The Jets should have the money to re-sign Hall to a new deal, but what could his next contract look like?

Projecting Breece Hall's next contract in free agency

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) rushes the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Projection: Breece Hall signs 4-year, $50 million contract

Hall's next contract will likely be for three or four years, but I'm leaning in the ballpark of four years because of his age. At just 24 years old, Hall is younger than some of the prospects in this offseason's NFL Draft, yet he's a four-year veteran in the league.

Hall is coming off the best year of his career, and he did it with some unfortunate circumstances.

The Jets had one of the worst quarterback situations in the league as well as injuries that kept Garrett Wilson and others off the field. Still, he eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing for the first time in his career while adding four touchdowns on the ground.

A four year, $50 million deal would pay him $12.5 million per year. This puts him firmly between Alvin Kamara and Jonathan Taylor in terms of highest paid running backs. He would trail Taylor, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, and Saquon Barkley in average annual value. But Hall would hold the highest total value contract for current running backs.

Hall should be able to land a big deal and the Jets need to do everything in their power to retain him. He's a crucial piece of their team that would help any new quarterback adjust to New York.

