Jets' Big Free Agent Signing Facing Backlash After Disastrous Week 1 Loss
The New York Jets lost cornerback DJ Reed in free agency during the offseason. They opted to replace Reed with former Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens, who was tasked with being the Jets' cornerback No. 2 in Week 1. Playing opposite of Sauce Gardner should take a lot of stress off of Stephens, especially when Gardner plays as well as he did in the first game of the season.
Gardner was completely lock down for most of the game. He allowed a very lucky catch to DK Metcalf at one point, but that was practically it. Still, Aaron Rodgers torched the Jets defense for four touchdowns, with two of those coming against Stephens.
Justin Fried of the Jet Press recently bashed Stephens for the Week 1 disaster class and called him one of the biggest losers for the Jets this week.
Brandon Stephens under fire for disastrous Week 1 performance
"The same can’t be said for the Jets’ other big free-agent signing, Brandon Stephens. The former Ravens cornerback was a disaster in his debut, looking every bit like the player who ranked among the worst at his position in Baltimore," Fried wrote. "Stephens was targeted a whopping seven times, allowing five catches for 60 yards and two touchdowns. He was also flagged for a defensive pass interference penalty and allowed a 136.9 NFL passer rating when targeted.
"Stephens was the most targeted cornerback in the NFL over the last two seasons for a reason. If the Jets got even semi-competent play from their CB2 in Sunday's game, they probably would have come away with the win. Instead, the Stephens already looks to be a head-scratcher for the organization."
Stephens was constantly burned by Steelers wide receivers throughout the game. To make matters worse, with the game on the line, the Jets forced an errant throw from Rodgers. This pass floated directly to Stephens, but after slipping a bit, the cornerback dropped the pass.
Losing Reed was a massive loss for the Jets, but it didn't seem like the drop-off was going to be this drastic. The Jets will need Stephens to improve his play, or else it won't matter how dominant Gardner is.
