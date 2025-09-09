Jets Struck Gold; Found New York's Next Franchise QB
The New York Jets came into the season with a lot of questions to answer, specifically at quarterback.
The Jets opted to cut ties with Aaron Rodgers and replace him with Justin Fields. Fields is on his third team in three years, and a lot of the media have been counting him out for quite some time. The Jets need him to be at his best if they want a chance to be competitive in 2025.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski recently shared a lot of high praise for Fields after the Week 1 loss to the Steelers. Fields showed a lot of talent, potential, and maturity, despite the loss.
Justin Fields awarded an "A-" grade for Week 1 performance
"Justin Fields is on his third team in three years, while still trying to prove he's a franchise quarterback. But the initial return as a member of the New York Jets proved positive," Sobleski wrote. "How the Jets' offense performed with Fields leading the way served as a silver lining to the team's loss Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"The 26-year-old was efficient from the pocket, hit multiple difficult throws and continued to show what he can do by moving the pocket or using his athleticism as a runner. This version of Fields, coupled with the Jets' talented running backs, can make New York a difficult opponent every week."
It's rare for the Jets to score 32 points in a game and be let down by the defense. The Jets typically keep a game competitive with the defense, but fall apart as an offense. On Sunday, it was the opposite, led by Fields on offense.
Fields put together multiple long touchdown drives, including some in which he was forced to pass more than many expected he could. Fields connected with his former college teammate, Garrett Wilson, for a big Jets touchdown early in the game. The young signal caller also ran for two touchdowns on the ground.
It's hard to find ways to hate on Fields after Week 1, but some of the media will still find a way to do it. As for the Jets, it seems like they've found a potential star. If the young signal caller can continue to improve, the Jets might already have their franchise quarterback on the roster.
