Jets Blasted for 'Short-Term' Approach to 1st Day of Free Agency

The New York Jets knew a lot had to change after the disastrous first season for their new regime, and on day one of free agency, they took action.

As of early Monday afternoon, the Jets had made four key additions on defense: David Onyemata, Kingsley Enagbare, Demario Davis, and Joseph Ossai. The first two reportedly agreed to one-year deals, with Davis signing for two years and Ossai the lone man to commit for the next three seasons.

Was beefing up the defense with a slough of short-term deals the wrong approach for this Jets team, coming off a 3-14 season? It's a strategy that opened New York up to its fair share of criticism, though that doesn't mean it can't have its desired effect.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Jets slammed for taking the short view on free agency

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata (90) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As the dust began to settle after the Jets' early flurry, Gregg Rosenthal of the NFL Daily podcast put New York on blast, arguing that their approach to the free-agent market didn't match up with where they were in their trajectory

"The Jets' approach so far feels like a team on the cusp of a title trying to get over the top with short-term signings," Rosenthal wrote.

In reply to Rosenthal's tweet, OverTheCap founder Jason Fitzgerald gave a succinct summary of why he felt the Jets were doing what they are, which probably had at least a kernel of truth to it.

"These are (one-year) band aids to try to save jobs," Fitzgerald wrote.

Year one of Aaron Glenn serving as the Jets' head coach and Darren Mougey taking over the general manager role hardly could have gone worse, as New York went 3-14 and fired nearly every top assistant coach on Glenn's staff. The Jets are also a lock to pivot away from Justin Fields as the starting quarterback.

So while Glenn and Mougey could be forgiven for trying to win as many games as possible this year, no matter the cost, it's also fair to question whether the Jets should have tried for or should quickly pivot to a quality over quantity approach to free agency.