The New York Jets struck quickly in the first hour of NFL free agency, signing a smorgasbord of deals that focused on beefing up the front seven.

In addition to reported deals for ex-Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai and ex-New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis, New York pulled off a deal for a new edge-rusher who may be able to provide more impact than his career stat line would indicate.

As first reported by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Jets agreed to terms with former Green Bay Packers defensive end Kingsley Enagbare on a one-year, $10 million deal that might quietly take New York's pass rush to the next level.

Enagbare could be the athletic addition Jets' D-line needed

Green Bay Packers defensive end Kingsley Enagbare (55) celebrates after sacking Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 28-21. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Because Enagbare never became a full-time starter in his four years with the Packers, it made sense that a one-year deal was going to be the best he could find. He's also never had more than 39 total tackles or 4.5 sacks in a single season, so it's not as though the Jets are expecting him to put up Pro Bowl numbers.

However, the Jets also needed to get more athletic on the edges after trading Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans. Enagbare, who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs a trim 258 pounds, should be able to create pressure on quarterbacks while simultaneously helping to set the edge in the ground game.

Ossai, who reportedly got a three-year, $36 million deal, likely projects to rack up more sacks than Enagbare in their debut season with the Jets. He might also play a higher snap count, as Enagbare has had a snap share between 41 and 47% in each of his NFL seasons so far.

The Packers' rosters over the last few seasons have also had some true high-profile edge-rushers, something Enagbare won't have to contend with in New York. Sure, it might be easier to sneak up on offensive linemen when you're teammates with Micah Parsons, but it also means you'll get less opportunities to win playing time.

Signing Enagbare probably won't be the move that makes or breaks the Jets' season, but it's a deal with a chance to provide a nice return on a modest investment.