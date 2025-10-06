Jets' Breece Hall Drops Ominous Quote On His Future Amid Team's 0-5 Start
And then there was one.
The New York Jets are the last winless team in the NFL, following Sunday's embarrassing 37-22 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Vibes are at an all-time low as the Jets pack up for their game in London this weekend against the Denver Broncos.
Running back Breece Hall had a productive game on Sunday, but lost a crucial fumble inside the Dallas 10-yard line early in the second quarter. A rough four-year Jets tenure for Hall feels as though it's currently on the brink of ending a couple of months early.
Hall hints at murky future with Jets
After the game, Hall was asked if a change of scenery (i.e., a trip to London) might do the Jets some good right now. His answer was a reflection not only on the state of the team, but on his rapidly shortening window of opportunity to prove he belongs as New York's long-term starting rusher.
"I'm worried about winning football games. I'm not worried about having fun right now," Hall said (via SNY). "I'm in my fourth year and I don't have a lot of time left to prove what I want to do and who I can be in this league."
"At the end of the day, all the outside stuff is cool, but I'm worried about winning games, and cementing myself, my teammates, and my coaches."
No NFL team with an 0-5 record has ever made the playoffs, so it makes sense that the Jets might soon shift their focus to selling at the trade deadline. There's nothing Hall said there that makes it seem as though he'd want to leave, but New York would be foolish not to at least consider moving him in the final year of his rookie contract.
At this point, it doesn't seem as though Hall cares as much about being traded or not as he does about putting up the kind of numbers he feels he's capable of, which could ensure he gets a starting opportunity on his next contract.
Hall rushed for 113 yards on just 14 carries against Dallas and added another 42 yards through the air. It was by far his most productive game, but the fumble provided a crucial momentum swing.
In the team's first five games, the 24-year-old has 351 rushing yards, 501 total yards, and no touchdowns.
