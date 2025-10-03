Jets Announce Brutal Injury Timeline For RB Braelon Allen
After an 0-4 start, the bad news has just kept piling up for the New York Jets this week.
Running back Braelon Allen, the talented 21-year-old who has carved out a nice secondary role for himself in the offense these last two season, sustained a sprained MCL in his knee during Monday night's game against the Miami Dolphins.
Allen was placed on injured reserve on Thursday, so it was already clear that the second-year back would miss at least four weeks. But the update the Jets delivered on Friday made it clear that the absence will actually be quite a bit longer.
Braelon Allen's injury timeline
Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said Friday that Allen is expected to miss the next 8-12 weeks, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Surgery remains an option, but has not yet been determined as the course of action.
In his first 21 NFL games, Allen has racked up 410 rushing yards, 165 receiving yards, and four total touchdowns. New York used its fourth-round pick on him in last year's draft after a strong college career at Wisconsin.
Breece Hall was already established the Jets' starter, and his role won't be getting any smaller in the absence of Allen. Isaiah Davis, the second-year man who has only five rushing attempts so far this season, is likely to see an expanded workload as well.
The Jets also have sixth-year veteran Khalil Herbert, whom they signed on Wednesday after placing Allen on IR, and return specialist Kene Nwangwu on the running back depth chart.
While Allen's injury isn't likely to be the difference between the Jets making or missing the playoffs, it's always tough to lose a valuable role player, especially a young one who has shown promise and could provide another dimension to an offense that is trying to ascend after several tough years and a lot of offseason turnover.
The rest of the running back room will need to pick up the pieces, and Allen will hope for a late-season return and the chance to play some meaningful games.
