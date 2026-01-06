Jets 'Big Prediction' Centers On Bringing Kyler Murray To NY

The New York Jets have a quarterback problem on their hands.

If you followed along with the franchise throughout the 2025 season, you already know this. The Jets went through three quarterbacks and none of the three are guaranteed to be back in 2026. The Jets could realistically use the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but it's uncertain if the widely projected No. 2 quarterback in the draft class -- Dante Moore -- will enter the draft. If he doesn't, any other quarterback, not named Fernando Mendoza, would be a stretch at No. 2.

It's going to be an intriguing few weeks as the College Football Playoffs wrap up and players decide to go to the draft -- or stay in school. No matter what happens, the Jets are in need of a signal-caller and ESPN's Aaron Schatz predicted that the guy coming to town will be Kyler Murray, currently of the Arizona Cardinals.

Who will be the Jets' quarterback?

Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) makes a throw against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

"Big prediction for the offseason: The Jets will trade for Kyler Murray and give him his second chance in the NFL," Schatz wrote. "Murray is a bad fit for teams that want to run a lot of under-center offense, but the Jets ran the eighth-most shotgun or pistol sets through Week 17 in 2025. A trade for Murray's big contract would likely cost very little in draft capital."

The Jets do have the cap space to make something like this work, even with Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields on the books in 2026. Right now, the Jets are projected to have just under $75 million in cap space in 2026 with room for more.

Murray has two more years left on his deal before a club option for the 2028 season. If the Jets want an established veteran, Murray is that. He's 28 years old and is a two-time Pro Bowler. The Cardinals fired their head coach on Monday and are all out of whack as well. Murray would be a good addition, but will Arizona actually move him?

