Jets' Breece Hall Projected To Land $41M Deal With Future Uncertain

Will the New York Jets lose one of their top offensive weapons this upcoming offseason?

This is a topic that will be discussed at length, especially when it comes to running back Breece Hall. The 24-year-old became the first running back for the Jets to reach 1,000 rushing yards or more since Chris Ivory in 2015. Hall went over the 1,000-yard threshold on Sunday against the New England Patriots. Hall has played in all 16 games for the Jets this season and has 1,065 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns, 36 catches, 350 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown.

Despite a tough season overall for the Jets, Hall has been a bright spot for New York's offense. His future is up in the air, though. Hall is scheduled to enter free agency this upcoming offseason. New York is estimated to have just over $90 million in salary cap space for the 2026 season, per Over The Cap. So, the Jets absolutely could afford to keep Hall and also have the franchise tag at its disposal, could he go elsewhere?

Will the Jets hold onto Breece Hall?

Bleacher Report's Alex Kay shared early projections for the top pending free agent running backs. For Hall, Kay projected a four-year, $41 million deal and called the Houston Texans the "ideal" landing spot.

"The New York Jets squandered a good portion of Breece Hall's prime years with poor coaching hires, quarterback decisions and other missteps since taking the star running back in the second round of the 2022 draft," Kay wrote. "Hall was looking like the Offensive Rookie of the Year before a knee injury cut his breakout season short. He flashed immense potential in the seven games he participated in before the ailment, rushing for what remains a career-high 5.8 yards per attempt. While availability hasn't been a concern for Hall over the last three years—he was able to recover from a torn ACL and meniscus in time to start the 2023 campaign and played in all 17 games that year—he hasn't been as effective of a rusher in these seasons...

"The Houston Texans could be the perfect organization for Hall to team up with. The club has made three consecutive postseason trips, but still lacks a game-changing running back to push their offense to new heights. If Hall lands in Houston, he'll be an ideal leader for a platoon that also includes a promising up-and-coming running mate in Woody Marks to provide support. Ideal Landing Spot: Houston Texans. Projected Contract: Four years, $41 million."

The Texans are 11-5 and are a contender in the AFC with questions at running back. Joe Mixon missed the entire season and Woody Marks and Nick Chubb have gotten the bulk of the work. Houston surely makes sense as a fit, but if the price tag for Hall ends up falling in this range, there's no reason for the Jets to let him walk.

When Garrett Wilson is healthy, he and Hall are the two focal points of the team's offense. The Jets are going to have to sort out the quarterback position for the 2026 season and beyond. Having Wilson and Hall on long-term deals would make things easier, especially if the Jets go after a rookie. Having two safety blankets in Hall and Wilson would make the adjustment to the NFL easier.

The Jets have cap space and the franchise tag. There's no reason to let Hall walk.

