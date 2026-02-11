Jets' Potential Cost to Keep Breece Hall Revealed

The 2025 season brought a lot of struggles for the New York Jets, but one of the brightest spots for the team in general was the play of running back Breece Hall.

There were trade rumors swirling around Hall last offseason after head coach Aaron Glenn said that he wanted to have a running back room by committee with Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis getting touches. In hindsight, the trade rumors before the season were a bit silly based on the idea of a committee. Glenn never said anything about moving on from Hall and he unsurprisingly was the team's top running back and got the vast majority of the touches, even when all three were healthy.

Hall had the best season of his career from a rushing perspective in 2025 as he racked up 1,065 rushing yards in 16 games played. Overall, he had 1,415 total yards from scrimmage. It was good timing for him because it was a contract year. The trade rumors picked back up during the season, but the Jets held onto him and now have to make a decision whether they are going to hand him a long-term deal or the franchise tag as Hall is a pending free agent.

The Jets should hand Breece Hall a new deal

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt broke down the top free agents for the franchise. In the process, he unsurprisingly ranked Hall as the top pending free agent for New York and in the process, noted that if the Jets want to get a long-term deal done, it would likely have to be in the range of $11-13 million per year.

"Hall had his best season since his rookie year in 2025, running with more explosiveness and power and attacking contact more than he had in the past, though there were some weeks when he disappeared," Rosenblatt wrote. "From Week 12 through 16, he averaged three yards per carry. He dropped two passes in 2025 and nine in 2024, and he has the second-most fumbles (eight) in the last two years, losing four of them.

"He’s not a superstar, but he’s a solid running back and widely viewed as the top player at his position in this free agency class. Expect his next contract to land somewhere in the same range as Kyren Williams’ and James Cook’s deals they signed last year, averaging $11-13 million per season. PFF projects three years and $37 million for Hall. If the Jets want him back, they might have to franchise-tag him, which will be worth $14.5 million in 2026."

The Jets have over $83 million in salary cap space, per Over The Cap. The Jets surely can afford a deal in that range for their top offensive weapon from the 2025 campaign. The question is, does Hall want to return on a long-term pact? Even if not, the Jets can keep him on the franchise tag, but that would be a bit more expensive, as Rosenblatt noted.

