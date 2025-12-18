Jets Bring Aboard Veteran Amid Uncertainty At Quarterback Position

The New York Jets brought aboard another option at quarterback on Thursday.

The Jets signed defensive lineman Payton Page to the active roster and placed safety Tony Adams on injured reserve, which opened up an opportunity for the club to sign quarterback Hendon Hooker to the practice squad after working out earlier in the morning.

Hooker, 27, was a third-round selection of the Detroit Lions in the 2023 NFL Draft -- eventually spending two seasons there where he worked alongside his new head coach Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand during their time as the club's defensive coordinator and passing game coordinator, respectively.

Hooker missed considerable time with an ACL injury, which ended his collegiate career after stints with Virginia Tech and Tennessee. The Jets become his third stop in the last calendar year, which included his final few months with the Lions and a short stint with the Carolina Panthers.

New York will bring him aboard as an option behind the likes of Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor, and Brady Cook.

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (2) takes the field for practice ahead the Houston Texans game at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, August 23, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Junfu Han/Imagn Images | Junfu Han/Imagn Images

Glenn hasn't been given much of a choice, but it appears he will be sticking with his rookie quarterback for the club's matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

"I feel like I want to continue to evaluate him and see exactly how he's going to operate on a consistent basis," Glenn said of Cook. "I want to see him in a situation where our defense, our offense and our special teams are complementing each other -- to see exactly how he's going to operate there."

Fields and Taylor, who are both working their way back from injury, are currently the only two options for him to serve as the backup. Hooker could be elevated from the practice squad if neither are deemed healthy enough to go, with familiarity in the offense perhaps giving him a chance to play despite joining the team in the middle of the week.

It's not like they're competing for anything of significance...

Cook finished 22-of-33 passes for 176 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in his first career start during Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hooker has appeared in three games during his young career, completing 6-of-9 passes for 62 yards.

The Jets might want to use the remainder of a lost season to evaluate both players and see if they're a fit moving forward.