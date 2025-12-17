Why Jets Picked Brady Cook To Start Vs. Saints

The New York Jets will face off against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and now we know for certain who will be the team's starting quarterback: rookie signal-caller Brady Cook.

The 24-year-old made the first start of his National Football League career last Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Overall, the game didn't go well. The Jets lost 48-20, but Cook did show some positive things, although there were rookie mistakes, of course. Overall, Cook went 22-of-33 passing for 176 yards and a touchdown, but also tallied three interceptions. Cook chipped in 39 yards on the ground as well.

On Wednesday, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn announced that Cook will be the guy on Sunday against New Orleans.

The Jets are rolling with the rookie

New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook (4) passes the ball during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"When it comes to our quarterback situation, Brady will be starting," Glenn said. "Alright, this game, I feel like I want to continue to evaluate him and see exactly how he's going to operate on a consistent basis. Throughout the week, (Tyrod Taylor) and (Justin Fields), we'll see how they progress during the week to see who will actually be the No. 2 and No. 3. Alright, because those guys are coming back from injuries. I want to make sure we're going to get the guy who is the most healthy to operate as the No. 2. So, I think that should clear that up."

Fields has missed the Jets' last two games due to a knee injury. Taylor missed the Jaguars game due to a groin injury.

Arguably, this is the right call for New York. The Jets know what they have in Fields and Taylor. Cook is an undrafted rookie who has shown some flashes, but there's no way to truly know what they have after one start. For example, he looked great early on against Jacksonville going 6-for-6 to start for 51 yards and a touchdown, but the wheels fell off afterward.

Is Cook more like the guy who was red-hot to begin the game, or the guy throwing three picks? Having another start under his belt could at least help Glenn and the front office evaluate this.

