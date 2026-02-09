Jets Can Replace Breece Hall With Super Bowl Hero RB

The New York Jets were one of the worst teams in the league last season and they seemingly don't have any direction right now. They need to make some massive moves over the coming weeks if they want to put together a potential contender within the next few years.

The Jets offense is one of the worst units in the league and it may get worse this offseason. They don't have a quarterback and there aren't many top options on the market. The NFL Draft doesn't have too many solid quarterbacks outside of Fernando Mendoza. Free agency and the trade block should have a few potential options to look at, too.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

But the biggest issue for the Jets are their skill position players.

They don't have much talent at wide receiver outside of Garrett Wilson. To make matters worse, the Jets are also set to lose Breece Hall in free agency. Hall could be headed for a new team if the Jets aren't willing to offer him a big deal.

Kenneth Walker is the perfect replacement to Breece Hall in New York

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) speaks in a press conference after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Hall in free agency, the Jets could target an even better free agent running back to replace him. Seattle Seahawks star running back Kenneth Walker III would be the perfect fit for the Jets.

Walker has been a solid running back for the Seahawks for a while, but he burst on the scene this year in the playoffs and in the Super Bowl.

Walker ran for 116 yards and three touchdowns in his first playoff game this year. In his second playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams, Walker went for 62 yards and a touchdown on the ground. In the air, he caught four passes for 49 yards.

But the 25-year-old running back made his biggest impact in the Super Bowl when he ran for 135 yards en route to the Super Bowl MVP.

The Jets need to be willing to spend money for a star like Walker. He would be the perfect replacement for Hall if the Jets are going to lose their star running back this offseason.

More NFL: Jets Have Easy Draft Selection Decision After Super Bowl