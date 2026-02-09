Jets Have Easy Draft Selection Decision After Super Bowl

The New York Jets seemingly have a lot of tough decisions to make this offseason. With Breece Hall heading to free agency and no franchise quarterback in sight, the Jets need to get to work.

But they have an easy decision in the NFL Draft, and it became clear during the Super Bowl between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. The Seahawks dominated the game from start to finish because their pass rush never gave Drake Maye a chance to make plays. Their defense won them the Super Bowl, which should provide a clear blue print to the Jets.

New York needs an impact pass rusher in the upcoming NFL Draft.

PFF's Max Chadwick recently put together a mock draft after the Seahawks dominant Super Bowl win over the Patriots. With the No. 2 overall pick, Chadwick predicted the Jets would select Ohio State Buckeyes edge rusher Arvell Reese to bolster their defense.

Arvell Reese is the perfect draft target for the Jets

"The draft starts in earnest at No. 2, and the Jets have plenty of options. New York sides with Reese, a player whom head coach Aaron Glenn will enjoy deploying as a chess piece in his defense," Chadwick wrote. "His eight sacks this year were tied for the fourth most among all college linebackers, and he logged an 86.5 PFF run-defense grade to boot. Reese can line up as either an off-ball linebacker or an edge defender in the Jets’ defense."

Reese has the upside to be the best player in the entire draft class. He's a physical beast with a high motor. His combination of speed and strength is incredibly rare for a player of his freakish size. He was often able to overpower offensive tackles on his way to the quarterback.

Reese doubled as a coverage linebacker in college. Ohio State didn't primarily use him as an edge rusher because they saw value in using him in the quarterback spy role. At the NFL level, Reese will likely be an edge rusher who occasionally drops into coverage. He should be able to excel with some of the NFL's highest-level stunts, too.

